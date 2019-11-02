Take the pledge to vote

Sidhu Will Go for Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration in Pakistan if Centre Allows Him, Says Wife Navjot Kaur

Sidhu has been invited by Imran Khan-led Pakistan government to attend the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor which will be opened for pilgrims on November 9.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 9:31 PM IST
Sidhu Will Go for Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration in Pakistan if Centre Allows Him, Says Wife Navjot Kaur
Amritsar: Punjab minister and Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu after casting their votes during the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Amritsar, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Amritsar: Cricketer-turned politician and Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur on Saturday said her husband would definitely go to Pakistan to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor if he gets Centre's permission for it.

Talking to media persons here, she said Sidhu was keen to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Sidhu has been invited by Imran Khan-led Pakistan government to attend the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor which will be opened for pilgrims on November 9.

My husband has sought permission from the government of India to visit Pakistan, she said.

When asked about her visit to Kartarpur, she said, I will definitely go to Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor along with the people of Amritsar East constituency.

On being asked if she was still with the Congress, Kaur said she did not have any alliance with any political party, but had been working as a social worker for the development of the Amritsar (East) constituency.

