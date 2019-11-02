Sidhu Will Go for Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration in Pakistan if Centre Allows Him, Says Wife Navjot Kaur
Sidhu has been invited by Imran Khan-led Pakistan government to attend the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor which will be opened for pilgrims on November 9.
Amritsar: Punjab minister and Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu after casting their votes during the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Amritsar, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Cricketer-turned politician and Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur on Saturday said her husband would definitely go to Pakistan to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor if he gets Centre's permission for it.
Talking to media persons here, she said Sidhu was keen to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan.
Sidhu has been invited by Imran Khan-led Pakistan government to attend the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor which will be opened for pilgrims on November 9.
My husband has sought permission from the government of India to visit Pakistan, she said.
When asked about her visit to Kartarpur, she said, I will definitely go to Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor along with the people of Amritsar East constituency.
On being asked if she was still with the Congress, Kaur said she did not have any alliance with any political party, but had been working as a social worker for the development of the Amritsar (East) constituency.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Opens Up on Row Over Box Office Numbers of Housefull 4, Says No One is Lying
- Shashi Tharoor Has Joined Netizens to Laugh at Delhi, Compare it to Cigarettes
- Mistranslation or Fake Image? AAI's Response to Shabana Azmi's Post is Dividing Twitter
- Pegasus Spyware Explained: How it Can Easily Take Over Your Phone With Just a Missed Call
- WhatsApp for Android Gets Fingerprint Lock: Here's How to Enable it