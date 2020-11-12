Sigh of Relief in Delhi NCR as Air Quality Improves, Drops to 'Poor' Category from 'Emergency'

As the AQI fell at 299 in the 'Poor' category, Delhi NCR breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday after six consecutive days of “Severe” quality of air.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, high winds up to 12 kmph were instrumental in the respite coupled with a change in the wind direction from North Westerly to Easterly. Earlier, the North Westerly winds were contaminating the air quality, picking up smoke from the stubble burning from states of Punjab and Haryana.

Kuldeep Shrivastava, the IMD regional head, had said, "There will be a shift in the wind direction from North Westerly to Easterly after November 10, which might be instrumental in the dispersion of pollutants."

Delhi NCR witnessed emergency levels of air pollution on Tuesday, prompting the enforcement of winter segment of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan). Under the guidelines, stone crushers and hot mix plants are closed until November 17 and CPCB asked the governments of Punjab and Haryana to implement strict actions to curb stubble burning.