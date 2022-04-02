Sign of Relief: Delhi Govt Asks Chemists to Display Boards Saying 'Generic Medicines Are Available'

In a move to promote the use of generic medicines in the national capital, the Delhi government has asked chemists to “prominently” display boards on their shops saying “generic medicines are available”, News18.com has learnt.

India is the largest manufacturer of generic medicines in the world, which it also exports to over 150 countries, the union health ministry says.

According to an order issued by the Delhi government’s drugs control unit and accessed by News18.com, the authority has decided to promote the use of non-branded medicines.

“…During a meeting held on 15.03.2022, it was discussed to promote the use of generic medicines,” the order said.

A generic drug, as per the definition by an American drug regulator, is a medication created to be the same as an already marketed brand-name drug. The generic medicine is the same in terms of dosage form, safety, strength, route of administration, quality, performance characteristics, and intended use. For instance: paracetamol is a generic name for a medicine whereas Crocin is its brand name.

Accordingly, the chemist associations across the national capital territory of Delhi, “are advised to instruct all the members to prominently display a board stating that the ‘generic medicines are available’.”

The order, signed by Dr Atul Kumar Nasa, drugs control officer, said, “The association should also facilitate the availability of generic medicines at all the chemist counters to be sold to the patients as per law.”

Nasa, while concluding the order, urged all the chemist bodies to comply.

The Delhi government’s move to promote generic drugs is in line with the objective of the central government. The Centre sells non-branded or generic drugs through the chemist shops run under the flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). Generic drugs are claimed to be much cheaper, at least half the price of the branded version.

