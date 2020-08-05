Signage on Top of BSE Building in Mumbai Blown away by High-velocity Wind and Rainfall

Incessant downpour and high-velocity winds in Mumbai on Wednesday toppled the signage on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building on Dalal Street.

BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan in a tweet said the exchange has sought help from the fire brigade to ensure the signage does not fall to the ground and injure some one or lead to property damage.

The signage on top of the BSE building toppled due to very heavy wind and incessant rain today. We are seeking the help of fire brigade to ensure that the signage doesn’t fall to the ground and injure any one or create property damage for any one. Please bear with us. pic.twitter.com/DCN83LPn0u — Ashish Chauhan (@ashishchauhan) August 5, 2020

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra since Tuesday, affecting local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads.