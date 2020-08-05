INDIA

Signage on Top of BSE Building in Mumbai Blown away by High-velocity Wind and Rainfall

The BSE signage that was blown away.

  New Delhi
  August 5, 2020
Incessant downpour and high-velocity winds in Mumbai on Wednesday toppled the signage on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building on Dalal Street.

BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan in a tweet said the exchange has sought help from the fire brigade to ensure the signage does not fall to the ground and injure some one or lead to property damage.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra since Tuesday, affecting local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads.

