Signalling Traffic Relief: Bengaluru’s Metro Heading Towards Third Phase, Awaits Centre’s Green Light

With nod from the Karnataka government and proposal sent to the Centre for approval, Bengaluru’s metro could soon enter its third phase.

The Karnataka government had sent a proposal to the Centre to implement the third phase of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro project. In an unstarred question raised by the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha MP PC Mohan to the Union minister of housing and urban affairs, seeking details on whether the government had received Karnataka’s proposal to implement the third phase, the ministry replied in the affirmative.

Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Affairs, replied that the proposal comprised two corridors with a total route length of 44.65 km. The first corridor is from JP Nagar’s fourth phase to Kempapura, a distance of 32.15 km. This will have 22 stations.

The second corridor is from Hosahalli to Kadabagere, which is 12.5 km long. There will be nine stations on this route.

The third phase of the metro project is estimated to cost Rs 16,328 crore, it was said.

This phase is expected to be completed by 2028.

According to official sources working closely with the project, the state government will bear 20% of the project cost, which is around Rs 2,526 crore, while the rest of the funding is expected to be raised by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) through private funding, etc. The two new corridors will also integrate structures — road-cum-metro flyovers — that will help streamline traffic and train movement.

Read all the Latest India News here