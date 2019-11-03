Signature Bridge Connecting Wazirabad to East Delhi Will Remain Shut for 10 Days from Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Signature Bridge that connects Wazirabad to east Delhi will be shut for 10 days from Monday for removal of temporary platforms and tower crane, officials said. Traffic police on Sunday issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the route.

According to the advisory, Signature Bridge will be completely closed from November 4 midnight to November 14 midnight. "Old Wazirabad Bridge, Khajuri Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila will be highly congested.

So, commuters who want to go to trans Yamuna are advised to use alternate routes viz Yamuna Bridge, Kashmere Gate, Iron Bridge, Geeta Colony flyover, Vikas Marg, NH-24 to reach their destination," it stated.

