Signature Bridge: Delhi's New Chaos Point

November 17, 2018, 12:27 AM IST India India Share

Days after Delhi's Signature Bridge was inaugurated and thrown open to the public, visuals of the people clicking selfies, parking their cars illegally and eunuchs stripping have been making headlines. From clinging on to the suspension cables to standing on bikes sans any support, these thrill-seekers have done just about everything to ensure their visit the Signature Bridge remains unforgettable. Watch our video to understand how people have been creating chaos and risking their lives for photographs.