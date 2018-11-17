English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Signature Bridge Ruckus Case: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Gets Anticipatory Bail
It is directed that in the event of arrest, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan shall be released on furnishing a personal bond or Rs one lakh and one surety of like amount to the arresting officer, the court said.
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case lodged against him in connection with the ruckus at the inaugural function ofSignature Bridge.
Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj granted relief to Khan, saying that it was not a case where the custodial interrogation was required.
It is directed that in the event of arrest, the applicant (Khan) shall be released on furnishing a personal bond or Rs one lakh and one surety of like amount to the arresting officer, the court said.
It, however, directed Khan to join the investigation and not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.
Three case were registered at New Usmanpur police station under North East district in connection with the incidents during the inauguration of Signature Bridge following complaints from Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.
Adv Irshad, appearing for Khan, had moved the application for anticipatory bail saying the MLA feared that he will be arrested by the police.
Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj granted relief to Khan, saying that it was not a case where the custodial interrogation was required.
It is directed that in the event of arrest, the applicant (Khan) shall be released on furnishing a personal bond or Rs one lakh and one surety of like amount to the arresting officer, the court said.
It, however, directed Khan to join the investigation and not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.
Three case were registered at New Usmanpur police station under North East district in connection with the incidents during the inauguration of Signature Bridge following complaints from Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.
Adv Irshad, appearing for Khan, had moved the application for anticipatory bail saying the MLA feared that he will be arrested by the police.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Apologies to Salman After Teejay Took Dig at the Actor in Open Letter
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Latest Pic from Chooda Ceremony is All Things Love; See Here
- Bohemian Rhapsody Movie Review: Rami Malek Effectively Captures Freddie Mercury's Pain
- Watch Makeup Artist Behind James Cameron's Avatar Turn Akshay Kumar into Beast for 2.0
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...