Signing Off, Says PM Modi as He Hands Over Twitter Account to 7 'Achievers' on International Women's Day
Extending his greeting for the women of India, PM Modi saluted the 'spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.'
File photo of PM Narendra Modi speaking at an event.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday “signed off” from his official Twitter handle and handed it over to seven women achievers on International Working Women’s Day.
Extending his greeting for the women of India, PM Modi, “Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.”
Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
