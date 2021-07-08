Signs of a Third Wave? Kerala’s Active Covid Cases Jumped by Almost 12,000 in 10 Days

Just when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country seemed to be receding, Kerala’s active caseload increased by almost 12,000 cases in the last 10 days, data from state health department showed.

The active caseload in Kerala was 96,012 on June 28, which shot up to nearly 1.08 lakh on July 7. Further, since July 5, the active caseload has increased by nearly 7,300 cases.

As per the data analysed by CNN-News18, the daily cases reported in Kerala have nearly doubled since June 28. While the state reported 8,063 fresh cases on June 28, the daily cases on Wednesday increased to 15,600.

The state has reported close to 1.23 lakh cases in the last 10 days. During the same period, more than 1.01 lakh people have also recovered.

Kerala’s Overall Covid Toll Has More Than Doubled in Less Than 2 Months

In terms of coronavirus fatalities, since June 28, at least 1,119 deaths have been reported in the state, the

government data showed.

Kerala’s overall coronavirus toll has more than doubled in less than two months. The state’s fatalities on May 16 was 6,339, which jumped to 11,508 on June 16. The death count currently stands at 14,108.

Kerala reported India’s first coronavirus case in January 2020 — even before the infection was declared a pandemic in the country. During the first and second wave of the coronavirus, Kerala has been one of the most affected states in the country.

Meanwhile, India has reported a drop in daily and active coronavirus cases in the last 10 days. The active caseload of the country has dropped by over 1.13 lakh between June 28 and July 7, while the daily cases have come down from 46,148 to 43,733.

Across the country, close to 7,500 deaths have been reported in the last 10 days. India’s overall coronavirus death toll has climbed to 4.05 lakh. On Thursday morning, India’s active caseload stood at 4.60 lakh as 45,892 fresh cases were reported.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here