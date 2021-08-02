Signs of Resolution Soon? Officials of Facebook, Twitter to Meet IT Minister After Parliament Session

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to meet representatives of social media firms after the Parliament session.

This comes amid social media giant Twitter’s involvement in a stand-off with the Indian government for the past several months over the new amendments in the country’s new Information Technology laws with the micro-blogging platform losing its intermediary status and becoming liable for user-generated content.

According to a report by ANI, in an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court, the Central government informed that Twitter Inc has failed to fully comply with the IT Rules 2021 in spite of the three months time granted to all Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs). The deadline for complying with the new rules was May 26, 2021.

The Government of India has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of all petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021 from various High Courts to the top court.

On July 28, Delhi High Court pulled up Twitter for not complying with the recently amended IT rules, expressed unhappiness with Twitter affidavits, and granted the last opportunity to file a better affidavit having the details of the person appointed as Chief Compliance Officer and Grievance Officer.

The court made it clear that the affidavit must clearly set out details of persons who have been appointed as Chief Compliance Officer and Grievance officer and also furnish reasons why nodal contact person is not appointed till date and in what time will he be appointed.

The matter was adjourned for August 6, for further hearing.

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, informed the Delhi High Court that two affidavits were filed as regards Chief Compliance Officer and Grievance Officer. The affidavit of entity has clarified that appointments have been made and we will no more use the word ‘interim’.

