Sikandra Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Sikandra (सिकन्दरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Jamui district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Jamui. Sikandra is part of 40. Jamui Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,86,699 eligible electors, of which 1,50,739 were male, 1,35,563 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sikandra in 2020 is =CP242/CM242*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,78,418 eligible electors, of which 1,49,210 were male, 1,29,207 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,27,815 eligible electors, of which 1,22,898 were male, 1,04,917 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sikandra in 2015 was 37. In 2010, there were 18.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sudhir Kumar Alias Banty Choudhary of INC won in this seat by defeating Subhash Chandra Bosh of LJP by a margin of 7,990 votes which was 5.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.66% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Rameshwar Paswan of JDU won in this seat defeating Subhash Chandra Bosh of LJP by a margin of 12,361 votes which was 11.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 38.36% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 240. Sikandra Assembly segment of Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Chirag Kumar Paswan won the Jamui Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Jamui Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sikandra are: Ajay Pratap (RLSP), Vijay Prakash (RJD), Shreyasi Singh (BJP), Md Abdul Baki (JDR), Dinesh Kumar (JKM), Nakul Kumar Sharma (LJPS), Mohammad Shamsad Alam (JAPL), Rabindra Mondal (PPID), Surya Prakash Sinha (JNP), Nandlal Singh (IND), Mahabir Yadav (IND), Ranjit Sharma (IND), Ramavatar Kumar Chandravanshi (IND), Sujata Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.82%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 49.77%, while it was 45.57% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 308 polling stations in 240. Sikandra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 289. In 2010 there were 271 polling stations.

Extent:

240. Sikandra constituency comprises of the following areas of Jamui district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Islamnagar Aliganj and Sikandra; Gram Panchayats Harkhar, Arnamawabank, Harni, Garhi, Raipura, Khaira, Amari, Goli, Bhimain, Nim Nawada, Gopalpur and Bishanpur of Khaira Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Jamui.

Sikandra seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Sikandra is 650.94 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sikandra is: 24°52'42.6"N 86°02'57.5"E.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.