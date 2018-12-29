English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sikh Body Slams UP Govt for Delay in Submitting Papers on 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots
AIRVRC chairman Kuldeep Singh Bhogal said the delay in submitting affidavits will also delay the justice to the families.
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has drawn flak from All India Riot Victim Relief Committee (AIRVRC) for not submitting the affidavits regarding the status report on the killing of 127 people in Kanpur during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Speaking to media in Lucknow on Friday, AIRVRC chairman Kuldeep Singh Bhogal said the delay in submitting affidavits will also delay the justice to the families. “Families of the victims have been waiting for justice for the last 34 years. After Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted in Delhi recently, more people, especially the Sikhs in Kanpur, have become hopeful of justice,” he said.
Kanpur was one of the worst hit cities during the riots. “Both the central and state governments were supposed to furnish affidavits in the apex court as the case will most likely be heard in January. Also, earlier some files and records pertaining to the case had gone missing in Kanpur,” Bhogal said.
He also slammed the previous governments for not taking up the issue seriously and said the SIT formation by the current UP government has made the Sikh community hopeful of justice.
Talking about the compensation given to the families of the 127 victims of the anti-Sikh riots, Bhogal said, “Around 24 women who lost their husbands were given Rs 11,000 by the committee. The Delhi Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee also gives Rs 1,000 each to these victims every month. However, the centre had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh but 62 families have not received anything yet.”
As per the findings of the Rangnath Mishra Commission, 127 were killed in Kanpur during the 1984 riots.
