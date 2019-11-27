Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sikh Boy Asked to Not Wear Turban to School in UP, Community Complains to District Officials

The class 10 student had been regularly attending school with his turban but two days ago, he was asked not to wear turban to school.

IANS

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
Sikh Boy Asked to Not Wear Turban to School in UP, Community Complains to District Officials
Picture for Representation.

Bijnore: The Sikh community is up in arms against a private school here that objected to a class 10 Sikh student wearing a turban.

The Gurudwara Prabhandak Samiti has lodged a complaint with the district officials.

According to reports, the student named Navjot was asked by the principal of St Mary's school in Najibabad not to wear a turban to school.

Navjot had been regularly attending school with his turban but two days ago, he was asked not to wear turban to school.

Balbir Singh, head of the Shri Guru Singh Sabha, said that the community had lodged a complaint with the sub-divisional magistrate. Copies of the complaint have been sent to the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee in Amritsar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The turban is a part of our identity and our dignity and we cannot stop wearing it. We tried to meet the principal of the school but were not given an appointment. The boy's parents met the principal who said that the student would not be allowed in if he continues to wear the turban," said Balbir Singh.

He further said that the community would start protests if the principal did not withdraw the diktat.

