Sikh Community in J&K Begins Celebrations for Guru Nanak Jayanti with 'Nagar Kirtan'

Ahead of the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikh faith’s founder, Guru Nanak Dev, the Sikh community organised a grand nagar kirtan on Monday with religious fervour and enthusiasm across Jammu and Kashmir.

The nagar kirtan was organised from Rangreth to Gurdwara Guru Tegh Bahadur ji in Barthana.

Baldev Singh, chairman, All Gurudwara Management Committee, said, “We are celebrating Baba Guru Nanak on November 19. Three big functions will be organised in Baramulla, Srinagar and Mattan Singh Sahib.”

“We are also organising a big function on December 5 in Srinagar where all religious leaders from all communities will come. We are expecting thousands of devotees from entire J&K to participate in the function to pay obeisance and to seek the blessings of the great Guru,” Singh said.

