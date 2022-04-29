'Sikh Community's Contribution Can Never be Forgotten': PM Modi Hosts Delegation Wearing Turban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the contribution of the Sikh community can never be forgotten during an address to a delegation of over 100 eminent members at his residence.

PM Modi, who was seen sporting a red turban, said: “Going to Gurudwaras, spending time in service, getting langar, staying at the homes of Sikh families. This has been a very natural part of my life."

The Prime Minister in his speech to the delegation comprising of more than 25 non-resident Indians from various countries, said, “Our Gurus have taught us courage and service. The people of India went to different parts of the world without any resources and achieved success through their labour. This spirit has become the spirit of the new India today."

Elated to host a Sikh delegation at my residence. https://t.co/gYGhd5GI6l— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2022

He said he has always considered the Indian diaspora as national ambassadors. “All of you are out of India, the loud voice of Maa Bharati, the lofty identity. Seeing the progress of India, your chest also widens, and your head also holds high with pride."

Speaking about the teachings of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, Modi said he had awakened the consciousness of the entire nation, brought the entire nation out of darkness and showed the path of light. “Our gurus travelled all over India from east to west, north to south, everywhere they have their signs, their inspirations, their faith."

PM said the contribution of the Sikh community will never be forgotten. “The contribution of Sikh society to the country in the freedom struggle and even after independence. The whole of India feels grateful for that. Be it the contribution of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the fight against the British or Jallianwala Bagh, without them neither the history of India is complete nor India is complete," he said.

Speaking about India’s successful Covid-19 vaccination drive, he said: “Today, people all over the world give examples of India vaccination drive, We have become the biggest manufacturer of Covid-19 vaccine." “We have emerged as the biggest startup sector," he added.

Hailing various initiatives by the government including making langar tax free, FCRA permission to Harminder Sahib, increasing cleanliness around Gurdwaras to connecting them with better infrastructure, the country is making every effort today, he said. “The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was also constructed in this period."

Alluding to the teachings of the Sikh Guru’s teaching on self-respect and dignity of human life, PM Modi said, “This is the resolve of the country today in the nectar of independence. We have to become self-reliant, and improve the lives of the poorest of the poor."

According to a statement, a video presentation of the summary of the Prime Minister’s initiatives toward the well-being of the Sikh community will be showcased during the meeting. The meeting was held under the ‘Sadbhavana’- A Gesture of Goodwill’ programme.

The delegation is being led by the Chief Patron of the NID Foundation and Chancellor of the Chandigarh University S. Satnam Singh Sandhu.

The event includes an interactive session with the contingent members, and an ‘Open Heart and Thought sharing Session’.

The meeting comes days after Prime Minister met members of the Sikh community and delivered an address from the Red Fort at an event to commemorate the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

