Sikh Man 'Forced' to Cut Hair, Beard in Punjab by Policeman, CM Amarinder Orders Probe

The directions came after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing an unidentified villager in Tarn Taran district accusing a SHO of abusing, thrashing and forcing a Sikh man to cut his hair and beard in the village.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 10:50 PM IST
Sikh Man 'Forced' to Cut Hair, Beard in Punjab by Policeman, CM Amarinder Orders Probe
Picture for Representation.
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered the DGP to inquire into an allegation that a policeman forced a Sikh man to cut his hair and beard at a village in Tarn Taran.

"Have already asked @DGPPunjabPolice to personally look into the matter & conduct an inquiry into the issue. Guilty would be suitably punished," Amarinder tweeted.

The directions came after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing an unidentified villager in Tarn Taran district accusing a SHO of abusing, thrashing and forcing a Sikh man to cut his hair and beard in the village.

The villager alleged that the victim was also threatened with registration of a case against him.

He claimed that the SHO, Harike was annoyed over the blocking of a passage by the Sikh man and some other villagers in order to stop illegal mining operations in the area.

The villager also alleged in the video that the SHO also threatened villagers with dire consequences if they raised voice against the illegal mining.

