Sikh Pilgrims Depart for Pakistan to Celebrate Guru Nanak Dev's Birth Anniversary at Nanakana Sahib

Different ‘jathas’ (groups) of Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to be part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Nanakana Sahib on November 8, officials said. A total of 2,418 pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan, they said.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member Manjit Singh said although events were being organised across the world to celebrate ‘Parkash Gurpurb’ of Guru Nanak Dev, being part of the birth celebrations at his birthplace (Nankana Sahib) is great fortune for pilgrims.

Another SGPC official said the pilgrims will also visit other historical Sikh shrines in Pakistan.

He said on November 7, the ‘jatha’ of pilgrims will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Mandi Chuharkhana (Sheikhupura).

On November 8, the ‘jatha’ will participate in the ‘Parkash Gurpurb’ celebrations at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, he said.

On November 9, the pilgrims will depart for Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal and after staying there on November 10, they will reach Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on November 11, the official said.

On November 13, the ‘jatha’ will visit Gurdwara Sri Rorhi Sahib, Eminabad, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, and will return to Dehra Sahib, Lahore, he said.

On November 14, the ‘jatha’ will stay at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, from where it will return to India on November 15.

Read all the Latest India News here