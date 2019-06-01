Sikh Shrine Hemkund Sahib, 15,000 Feet Above Sea-level, Opens For Devotees

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Sikh Shrine Hemkund Sahib, 15,000 Feet Above Sea-level, Opens For Devotees
Located at a height of 15,000 ft above the sea-level about 21 km from Govind Ghat, Hemkund Sahib was built alongside a lake where the 10th guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, is said to have performed meditation.
Chamoli: Devotees seen at Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara after it opened to public, at Chamoli, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
Gopeshwar: The sacred portals of Sri Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas, were reopened for devotees on Saturday after the annual winter hiatus.
The gates of the shrine were reopened at around 10.25 am after a ceremony marked by the recital of Guru Ardas, Shabad Keertan and Gurbani, Chamoli, police said.
Around 8,000 devotees paid obeisance at the shrine on the opening day, it said.
Located at a height of 15,000 ft above the sea-level about 21 km from Govind Ghat, Hemkund Sahib was built alongside a lake where the 10th guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, is said to have performed meditation.
One of the most revered of the Sikh shrines, Hemkund Sahib, which remains snowbound during winter draws devotees from all over the world.
Devotees have to undertake a steep trek of around 18 km to reach the shrine which is closed every year during winter due to snowbound conditions.
Police have appealed to devotees to undertake the trek during the daytime only through the route specified by administration and not to go for shortcuts which may cause them to lose the way.
They should set out for the trek only after proper medical check-up and carry basic medicines with them, Chamoli district police said in an appeal.
It also advised them to go preferably in groups. State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed at Bhyundar and Ghanghariya, the main halts on way to the shrine, for convenience of the devotees, it said.
The gates of the shrine were reopened at around 10.25 am after a ceremony marked by the recital of Guru Ardas, Shabad Keertan and Gurbani, Chamoli, police said.
Around 8,000 devotees paid obeisance at the shrine on the opening day, it said.
Located at a height of 15,000 ft above the sea-level about 21 km from Govind Ghat, Hemkund Sahib was built alongside a lake where the 10th guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, is said to have performed meditation.
One of the most revered of the Sikh shrines, Hemkund Sahib, which remains snowbound during winter draws devotees from all over the world.
Devotees have to undertake a steep trek of around 18 km to reach the shrine which is closed every year during winter due to snowbound conditions.
Police have appealed to devotees to undertake the trek during the daytime only through the route specified by administration and not to go for shortcuts which may cause them to lose the way.
They should set out for the trek only after proper medical check-up and carry basic medicines with them, Chamoli district police said in an appeal.
It also advised them to go preferably in groups. State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed at Bhyundar and Ghanghariya, the main halts on way to the shrine, for convenience of the devotees, it said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kit Harrington's Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys Is Now a Desi Reaction Meme
- Clay-rification Ahead: NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Caches of Muddy Soil
- Priyanka Chopra Gives '70s Vibes in Feather Knit Dress for Jonas Brothers Show
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results