Sikhs ‘Purify’ Bhagat Singh’s Statue in Indore Day After Priyanka Gandhi Offered Floral Tribute

Members of the Sikh community ‘purified’ the statue of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh with milk in Indore day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi offered floral tributes at the statue.Enraged over Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s ‘hua to hua’ remarks over 1984 anti-Sikh riots, members of the Sikh community staged a protest after ‘purifying’ the statue with milk and holy water.Gandhi on Monday had started her roadshow in Indore with floral tributes to the freedom fighter’s statue in Raj Mohalla area.The protesters said that Gandhi disrespected the statue by offering tributes. “We purified the statue with milk and holy water form Amritsar this morning,” Pritam Singh Luthra, one of the protesters, said.Reacting to the incident, Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said that he criticises Pitroda’s statement and that it wasn’t a view of the party.The Congress is under fire over Pitroda's 'hua to hua' remarks over 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also slammed him over the comments and said that his view did not represent the party's stand. Pitroda later tendered an apology and claimed that his statement was misinterpreted.