Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sikhs ‘Purify’ Bhagat Singh’s Statue in Indore Day After Priyanka Gandhi Offered Floral Tribute

Enraged over Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s ‘hua to hua’ remarks over 1984 anti-Sikh riots, members of the Sikh community staged a protest after ‘purifying’ the statue with milk and holy water.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 14, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sikhs ‘Purify’ Bhagat Singh’s Statue in Indore Day After Priyanka Gandhi Offered Floral Tribute
Priyanka Gandhi during her roadshow in Indore. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Indore: Members of the Sikh community ‘purified’ the statue of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh with milk in Indore day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi offered floral tributes at the statue.

Enraged over Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s ‘hua to hua’ remarks over 1984 anti-Sikh riots, members of the Sikh community staged a protest after ‘purifying’ the statue with milk and holy water.

Gandhi on Monday had started her roadshow in Indore with floral tributes to the freedom fighter’s statue in Raj Mohalla area.

The protesters said that Gandhi disrespected the statue by offering tributes. “We purified the statue with milk and holy water form Amritsar this morning,” Pritam Singh Luthra, one of the protesters, said.

Reacting to the incident, Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said that he criticises Pitroda’s statement and that it wasn’t a view of the party.

The Congress is under fire over Pitroda's 'hua to hua' remarks over 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also slammed him over the comments and said that his view did not represent the party's stand. Pitroda later tendered an apology and claimed that his statement was misinterpreted.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram