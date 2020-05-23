Official Suspended over 'Offensive' Delhi Govt Ad That Mentioned Sikkim as Separate Country

The Sikkim government on Saturday wrote to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev expressing its disappointment over an advertisement, published by the Delhi government, for hiring civil defence volunteers where Sikkim was mentioned as a different country along with Bhutan and Nepal.

In the newspaper advertisement published on Saturday, the Delhi government mistakenly identified Sikkim as a separate country and placed it alongside other nations like Bhutan and Nepal.

The advertisement by Delhi government:

The letter, written by Sikkim Chief Secretary SC Gupta, said the people of the state have been "immensely" hurt as they take pride in being a part of India ever since Sikkim became a separate state in 1975.

"This is immensely hurtful to the people of Sikkim who take pride in being the citizens of our great country ever since it became the 22nd state of the Indian Union on May 16, 1975," he wrote.

Gupta requested the Delhi government to withdraw the offensive advertisement with immediate effect.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday evening said a senior officer of the Directorate of Civil Defence has been suspended with immediate effect for publishing the advertisement "which disrespects the territorial integrity of India by making incorrect reference to Sikkim on the same lines as some neighbouring countries", reported news agency ANI.

Baijal said authorities have been directed to immediately withdraw the "offensive advertisement".

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had also expressed his disappointment over the advertisement and had asked the Delhi government to rectify it.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal later in a tweet said Sikkim is an integral part of India and such errors cannot be tolerated.