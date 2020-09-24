INDIA

Sikkim CM's Son, 9 Others at His Residence Test Positive for Coronavirus

File photo of Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang.

File photo of Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang.

Sources said the Prem Singh Tamang and his primary contacts had been undergoing COVID-19 tests at regular intervals. Aditya, the SKM legislator from Soreng-Chakhung constituency, had attended assembly session on September 21.

Gangtok: Days after Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna and some other family members tested positive for COVID-19, their son and SKM MLA Aditya has been diagnosed with the disease, state health secretary Pema T Bhutia said on Thursday. Nine more people at the chief minister's residence were also found to have contracted the infection.

Sources said the CM and his primary contacts had been undergoing COVID-19 tests at regular intervals. Aditya, the SKM legislator from Soreng-Chakhung constituency, had attended assembly session on September 21.

He tested positive for the infection on Wednesday. "All MLAs, ministers and their primary contacts will have to undertake sample examination. We have advised them home isolation. Two ministers underwent the tests on Wednesday, their results are awaited," Bhutia said.

