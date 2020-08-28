Sikkim Dear Benefit Friday Lottery Result Expected Today at sikkimlotteries.com

The Directorate of the Sikkim Lottery Department will announce the winners for the Dear Benefit weekly lottery for Friday at 4 PM on August 28. Once the official announcement is made using the lucky draw, the state department will upload the list of winners for Sikkim Dear Benefit Friday weekly lottery on the official website at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Benefit Friday Sikkim weekly lottery: Prizes and Winners

The winner who will receive the first position in the Sikkim State Lotteries Dear Benefit Friday draw will earn a monetary reward of Rs 1 crore. All the winners on the second rank will receive Rs 9000 as prize money. The winners on 3rd, 4th and 5th position of the Sikkim Lotteries Dear Benefit result will receive Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively.

Steps to check Dear Benefit Friday weekly lottery result 28.8.2020

To check the entire list of winners for the Sikkim Lottery Sambad Dear Benefit weekly result for Friday, August 28, the interested participants can visit the official website of the Sikkim State Lotteries. A PDF with the names of all the winners will be available online.

Step 1: Log in to the official website of Sikkim State Lotteries at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Today's Result’

Step 3: Your PDF with the winners list will appear on screen. Click on the ‘Download’ option

Step 4: Once the PDF is downloaded, verify your lottery ticket number from the list of winners

The price of each ticket for the Dear Benefit Friday Weekly draw is priced at Rs 6 and there are 25 tickets booklet available for participants to choose from. One can choose a number from the ticket booklet to participate in the draw.