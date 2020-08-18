Sikkim Dear Chance Tuesday Lottery: Sikkim State Lotteries Announces Result; This Ticket Number Gets First Prize of Rs 1 Crore

The Sikkim State Lotteries has declared the result of Sikkim Dear Chance lottery. The first prize of the lottery was Rs 1 crore, while the winners of second and third prize have got Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, respectively. The fourth and fifth prize winners receive cash prize of Rs 250 and Rs 120. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1000 for 199 lottery ticket buyers.

The first prize of Rs 1 crore has been bagged by the ticket number 81D 07782. The second, third and fourth prizes have been won by ten people each.

Those who have bought the Sikkim Dear Day lottery ticket can check their result at sikkimlotteries.com.

How to check Sikkim Dear Day lottery result -

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website of Sikkim State Lotteries

Step 2: On the homepage look for Dear Day lottery result

Step 3: Download the PDF. It will contain the ticket numbers of lucky winners

Step 4: Look for your ticket number in the PDF

On top, the ticket number of the first prize winner will be mentioned. Below which, a series number of consolation prizes will be written. Then, the ticket numbers of second, third, fourth and fifth prize prize winners will be printed.

If the winning amount is more than Rs 10,000, then people will have to claim it from Kolkata Sikkim office.

Sikkim State Lotteries today at 11.55 am announced the result of Dear admire morning lottery. The first prize of Rs 1 crore was bagged by ticket number 79L 82816. The second prize of Rs 9,000 went to ten people. Ten people each won the third prize of Rs 500 and fourth prize worth Rs 250.

The prize of a single ticket of Dear admire morning lottery is Rs 6.