Sikkim Dear Day Lottery Results Declared at sikkimlotteries.com

Sikkim lottery department announced the results of Dear Day lottery at 4 pm on its official website at sikkimlotteries.com.

The first prize of Dear Day lottery will fetch Rs 1 crore. The second and third prizes are of Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The winners of fourth and fifth prizes will get Rs 250 and Rs 120. Those who win consolation prize will receive Rs 1,000.

How to check results of Sikkim Dear Day lottery

Step 1: Go to the official website of Sikkim State Lotteries at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the link for PDF of Dear Day lottery

Step 3: PDF will open

Step 4: Check your ticket number in the result

Ticket number of the first prize winner will appear at the top. Then, there will be ticket series of consolation prize. Below that, ticket numbers of second, third and fourth prizes will be printed.

Winners will be able to claim prize money by filling a form which can be downloaded from the website of Sikkim State Lotteries.

If the prize money is more than Rs 10,000, it can be received from Kolkata Sikkim Office. Those people whose amount is more than Rs 10,000 will have to submit claim form at the Kolkata office. A single ticket of the lottery is priced at Rs 6.

The lottery department in the morning declared results of Dear Precious Morning lottery. The first prize of Rs 1 crore went to ticket number 91H 43743. The second prize of Rs 9,000 was bagged by ticket numbers 17350, 21722, 24022, 43299, 63342, 71753, 72132, 83218, 95220 and 97599.

Third prize of Rs 500 was won by ticket numbers 0203, 0262, 1097, 1971, 5619, 7758, 7974, 8132, 8577 and 8682. Fourth prize of Rs 250 was bagged by ticket numbers 0196, 3857, 5131, 5366, 5657, 5702, 6579, 6983, 8824 and 9545.