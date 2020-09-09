Sikkim Dear Day Lottery Results for Rs 1 Crore Prize Money to be Announced at 4pm at sikkimlotteries.com

Sikkim lottery department will be announcing the result of Dear Day lottery at 4 pm. Those who have bought the tickets of Dear Day lottery will be able to check results on the official website of Sikkim State Lotteries at sikkimlotteries.com.

The first prize of Dear Day lottery is worth Rs 1 crore, while the winners of second and third prize will get Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prize will fetch Rs 250 and Rs 120. Consolation prize winners will receive Rs 1,000.

How to check Sikkim Dear Day results

Step 1: On Google, type Sikkim State Lotteries in the search box and press enter

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PDF link for Dear Day lottery

Step 3: Open PDF of the result

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is there on the PDF

The PDF has ticket number of first prize winner printed on the top. Then it will have consolation prize series. Below that, people will find ticket numbers of second, third, fourth and fifth prizes winners.

Prize money can be received by filling a claim form which can be downloaded from the official website of Sikkim State Lotteries.

If the winning amount is more than Rs 10,000, then it can be claimed from Kolkata Sikkim Office. The winners will have to submit their claim form there.

The price of a single ticket of Sikkim Dear Day lottery is Rs 6.

The department in the morning declared the result of Dear Cherished Morning lottery. The first prize of Rs 1 crore was bagged by ticket number 66H 04641.

The consolation prize series (Rs 1,000) started from 04641. The second prize of Rs 9,000 went to ticket numbers: 12054, 35446, 52695, 55006, 59697, 69137, 82986, 91248, 92062 and 93652.

Ticket numbers which got the third prize of Rs 500 are 3183, 3606, 3936, 4405, 5348, 6671, 7813, 8989, 9924 and 9933.

The fourth prize of Rs 250 was bagged by ticket numbers: 1178, 1712, 1987, 2850, 2959, 3250, 5842, 6100, 7828 and 8381