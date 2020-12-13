Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday Lottery Result to be Declared at 4 pm at sikkimlotteries.com

The Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery result will be declared on Sunday, December 14 at 4 PM. The result will be declared online, so all those who have got the tickets will have to log in to the official Sikkim State Lotteries website, sikkimlotteries.com or Lottery Sambad website at lotterysambadresult.in. The price of one ticket for Sikkim Dear Prospect is Rs 6.

Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery Result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: On the search bar, type the name of the official website sikkimlotteries.com or lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the lottery for which you have purchased the ticket

Step 3: Result page will open. Match your ticket number with the ones given on the screen.

The winners will have to claim the Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery prize within 30 days of result declaration. Those who have won the lottery will have to produce a valid identity proof at the lottery office. The officials will credit the winning only after the formalities have been completed. In case the winning amount falls in the tax bracket then the tax will be deducted and the remaining account will be given to the winner.

There are a total of six prizes that are announced in the draw. The first prize of the Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery is as much as Rs 1 Crore. Take a look at the prize list:

First Prize: Rs 1 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 9000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000