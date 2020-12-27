Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday Lottery Results to be Declared at 4 pm at sikkimlotteries.com; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 1 Crore

The Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery results will be released by the Sikkim State Lotteries today at 4 pm. Those who have bought the Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery tickets can check the result at sikkimlotteries.com. The result of the Sikkim lottery will also be available on the website of the Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

The draw for Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery is held on Sunday. The Sikkim State Lotteries conducts draws for a weekly lottery daily.

The first prize of the Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery fetches Rs 1 crore, while the second prize is worth Rs 9,000. The consolation prize of the Sikkim lottery is of Rs 1,000. The third and fourth prizes of the lottery are of Rs 500 and Rs 250. There is also a fifth prize worth Rs 120.

How to check Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery results

Step 1: Open Google and enter the url, sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result PDF

Step 3: You can see the result on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is there in the PDF

Winners will have to claim the prize money from the lottery office in Sikkim, if the winning amount is up to Rs 10,000. On the other hand, if the prize money is more than Rs 1000, then winners will have to receive it from the Kolkata Sikkim office, where they will have to submit claims with relevant documents.

The address of the Kolkata Sikkim Office can be noted from the claims section on the official website of the Sikkim State Lotteries.

The prize money will be provided after carrying out the required process. Except the winner of the first prize, others will receive the exact prize money. First prize is of Rs 1 crore and the amount comes in the tax bracket. So, the first prize winner will get the money after tax deduction.