Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday Lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm at sikkimlotteries.com; How to Check

The result of the Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery is going to be released today. Those who have purchased the tickets of the Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery will be able to check their results after 4 pm on the official website of the Sikkim State Lotteries at sikkimlotteries.com. One can also check the Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery results through the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize of the lottery fetches Rs 1 crore, while the second prize is worth Rs 9,000. The third, fourth and fifth prizes of the Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery are of Rs 500, 250 and Rs 120. There are also consolation prize amounting to Rs 1,000.

Sikkim Lottery Department conducts draws for various weekly lotteries. It holds the draw for Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery on Sunday. The prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

Steps to check Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery result

Step 1: Open Google and search either Sikkim State Lotteries or Lottery Sambad

Step 2: To check the result on the website of Sikkim State Lotteries, click on the link for result PDF. Those who want to view result on Lottery Sambad website will have to select 4PM option

Step 3: You can see result on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is there on the result

Prize money of up to Rs 10,000 can be claimed from the lottery office in Sikkim. In case the winning amount is more than Rs 10,000, people can receive it from Kolkata Sikkim office. In order to get money from the Kolkata Sikkim Office, winners will be required to furnish claims with relevant documents. The address of the Kolkata Sikkim Office can be viewed in the claims sections on Sikkim State Lotteries’ website.

Money will be disbursed after verification of identity and ticket number.

A single ticket of the Sikkim lottery is priced at Rs 6. Those who want to try their luck can buy tickets from lottery shops in the state.