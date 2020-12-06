Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday Lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm on Official Website, First Prize Winner to Get Rs 1 Crore

Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery results will be announced today at 4pm. The results of Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery will be available on the official website of the Sikkim State Lotteries at sikkimlotteries.com and the Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

Winner of the first prize of the Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery will take home Rs 1 crore. The second and third prizes of the Sikkim lottery are worth Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prizes fetch Rs 250 and Rs 120. Winners of the consolation prize will get Rs 1,000.

How to check Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery result

Step 1: Enter either sikkimlotteries.com or lotterysambadresult.in in the serach box of Google

Step 2: If you are checking result on the website of Sikkim State Lotteries, then click on the link for PDF. If you are checking it on the website of Lottery Sambad, then click on 4 pm option

Step 3: Result will appear on screen

Step 4: Keep your ticket handy to check if your number is mentioned on the result

If the prize money is less than Rs 10,000, then it can be received from the lottery office in Sikkim. On the other hand, if the winning amount is more than Rs 10,000, then winners will have to claim it from Kolkata Sikkim Office. They will have to submit claims with relevant documents at the Kolkata Sikkim Office, the address of which is given in the Claims section of the Sikkim State Lotteries.

Officials concerned for verifying the identity ad claims will carry out the identification process and after conclusion of which, prize money will be given.

Every ticket of the Sikkim lottery can be purchased by paying Rs 6. Those who want to try their luck can purchase tickets from lottery shops in the state. The prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The Sikkim State Lottery Department holds draws for weekly lotteries daily.