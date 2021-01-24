Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday Lottery Results to be Declared Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 1 crore

The results of the Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery will be announced on January 24 at 4 pm. The official website of the Sikkim State Lotteries which is sikkimlotteries.com and the Lottery Sambad that is lotterysambadresult.in., can be visited to check the results. The tickets of the Sikkim lottery can be purchased from any lottery shop present in the State just by paying Rs 6. The draw for the weekly lotteries is organised daily by the Sikkim State Lottery Department.

Cash Prize

First Prize: A whopping amount of Rs 1 crore will be taken home by the winner of the first prize of the Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery.

Second Prize: The second prize of the lottery is worth Rs 9,000.

Third Prize: The winner of the third prize of the Sikkim lottery will be awarded Rs 500.

Fourth Prize: The fourth prize comprises Rs 250.

Fifth Prize: The fifth prize will fetch Rs 120 to its winner.

Consolation Prize: Winners of the consolation prize will be awarded Rs 1,000.

Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery result: how to check score

To know the results you will have to follow the following steps:

Step 1: Log in to any one of the official websites sikkimlotteries.com or lotterysambadresult.in to know the results

Step 2: Click on the link for PDF, if you are checking the result on the website of Sikkim State Lotteries. Or else click on the 4 pm option if you are checking it on the website of Lottery Sambad.

Step 3: After selecting the suitable options on the respective websites the result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check your result by matching the ticket number

If you win any prize, you need to claim the same within 30 days of the declaration of the results. You can receive the prize money won less than 10,000 directly from the lottery office in Sikkim. Whereas, if the winning amount is more than Rs 10,000, then winners will have to claim it from Kolkata Sikkim Office. Also, relevant documents will be required to submit the claim at Kolkata Sikkim Office. You can get the address of the office in the Claims section of the Sikkim State Lotteries.

The prize money will be awarded to the winners only after the concerned officials verify the identity and claims of the person following a proper identification process.