Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday Lottery Results to be Released at 4 pm at Sikkimlotteries.com

The results of the Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery will be declared today evening at 4 pm. Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery results will be made available to the candidates on the official website of the Sikkim State Lotteries at sikkimlotteries.com and the Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

Candidate bagging the first prize of the Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery will be a winner of Rs 1 crore. The authorities have set the second and third prizes of the Sikkim lottery at Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. Candidates winning these shall be eligible to take home the cash prize.

The fourth and fifth prize winners will be given Rs 250 and Rs 120 as a reward while the candidates winning consolation prize will be given Rs 1,000.

Sikkim Dear Prospect Sunday lottery result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites- sikkimlotteries.com or lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the Sikkim State Lotteries website, click on the PDF link. In case you are checking the result on the website of Lottery Sambad, click on the 4 PM option

Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: It is advisable to keep your ticket handy in order to cross-check the number is mentioned in the result sheet.

Important Points:

Candidates winning the cash prize of less than Rs 10,000 shall be able to receive the amount from the lottery office in Sikkim. While those who have been awarded more than Rs 10,000, will have to claim the money in Kolkata Sikkim Office. Winners will be required to claim the money with relevant documents at the Kolkata Sikkim Office. The address of which is provided in the Claims section of the Sikkim State Lotteries.

Officials will conduct an identification process and in case no discrepancies are found, prize money will be given to the winner. The prize money is to be claimed within 30 days of the announcement of the results.

The cost of Sikkim lottery tickets is Rs 6. The Sikkim State Lottery Department organizes the draws for weekly lotteries on a daily basis.