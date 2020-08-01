Sikkim Dear Valuable Morning Lottery Result Released at sikkimlotteries.com

The Sikkim State Lotteries of Directorate of Sikkim Lotteries, Government of Sikkim, has announced the Dear Valuable Morning lottery results today, August 1. The Sikkim Lottery Result 2020 was released by the authority on its official website http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

The first prize worth 1 crore went to ticket number 66L 36114. The Directorate has stated that consolation prize worth 1,000 will be given to all those ticket holders ending with the series 36114.

The second price is bagged by 03301, 04131, 16614, 30249, 30722, 33249, 65614, 69006, 93846, 96903. The prize money is Rs. 9,000. The third prize worth Rs 500 was awarded to 1076,1928, 2086, 3234, 4686, 6571, 7620, 8068, 8447, 9068.

The fourth prize went to ticket numbers 1035, 1439, 3037, 3717, 3876, 5716, 7550, 8013, 8693, 9867. The prize money is Rs. 250.

Candidates can check the Sikkim Dear Valuable Morning lottery results via the official website.

All the tickets were sold by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The tickets worth Rs 6 can be purchased from registered state lottery agencies.

Sikkim Dear Valuable Morning lottery result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on Dear Value Morning Lottery PDF

Step 3: A new window will appear

Step 4: Now, ctrl + F and type your lottery ticket number

Step 5: The Sikkim Lottery Result 2020 will appear on the screen

The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the results for Dear Honour Saturday lottery draw at 4pm. The live stream of the entire segment will be available on the official website.