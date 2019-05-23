Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Sikkim Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Dek Bahadur Katwal of SDF Leads at 11:20AM

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sikkim MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sikkim Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Dek Bahadur Katwal of SDF Leads at 11:20AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sikkim MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).


live

Status

party name
candidate name
SDF
Dek Bahadur Katwal

SDF

Dek Bahadur Katwal

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results

1. Sikkim is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Sikkim in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 33.8%. The estimated literacy level of Sikkim is 82.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Sikkim Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SKM
46411
48.99%
Indra Hang Subba
SDF
40061
42.29%
Dek Bahadur Katwal
BJP
4533
4.78%
Laten Tshering Sherpa
INC
954
1.01%
Bharat Basnett
HSP
646
0.68%
Biraj Adhikari
NOTA
611
0.64%
Nota
IND
580
0.61%
Passang Gyali Sherpa
SRP
473
0.50%
Dhiraj Kumar Rai
IND
155
0.16%
Mahendra Thapa
SUF
134
0.14%
Narendra Adhikari
JMBP
96
0.10%
Sunmaya Gurung
AIP
81
0.09%
Rabin Rai
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prem Das Rai of SDF won in this seat by defeating the SKM candidate by a margin of 41,742 votes which was 13.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SDF had a vote share of 52.98% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 6 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Prem Das Rai of SDF emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 84,868 votes which was 33.64% of the total votes polled. SDF had a vote share of 63.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 83.64% and in 2009, the constituency registered 83.93% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sikkim was: Prem Das Rai (SDF) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 1,91,017 men, 1,79,753 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sikkim Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Sikkim is: 27.6493 88.4054

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सिक्किम, सिक्किम (Hindi); সিকিম, সিকিম (Bengali); सिक्कीम, सिक्कीम (Marathi); સિક્કીમ, સિક્કિમ (Gujarati); சிக்கிம், சிக்கிம் (Tamil); సిక్కిం, సిక్కిమ్ (Telugu); ಸಿಕ್ಕಿಂ, ಸಿಕ್ಕಿಂ (Kannada); സിക്കിം, സിക്കിം (Malayalam).




(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram