INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sikkim Gets Incessant Rain, Part of Former MP's House Collapses

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Due to continuous rainfall over the last couple of days, Saring's four-storeyed house in Mangan Bazaar partially collapsed due to subsidence, an official statement said.

  • PTI Gangtok
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 10:19 PM IST
Share this:

A portion of former Rajya Sabha member Leonard Soloman Saring's house in Mangan, the district headquarters of North Sikkim, came crashing down on Sunday amid incessant rainfall, even as the state continued top grapple with landslides, officials said.

Due to continuous rainfall over the last couple of days, Saring's four-storeyed house in Mangan Bazaar partially collapsed due to subsidence, an official statement said.

The residents and shopkeepers of surrounding areas have been evacuated by the local administration, it said. There was no report of any casualty, it added.

Saring, 78, was a two-term MP between 1975 and 1987. Meanwhile, the Teesta river was in spate and residents of low-lying areas near Singtam in East Sikkim have been put on alert.

The incessant rainfall over the past few days have caused landslides in several parts of Sikkim and disrupted normal life, officials said.

Next Story
Loading