Sikkim Girl Evicted from Rented Room in Siliguri Over 'Flu', Bhaichung Bhutia Files Complaint Against Landlord

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who is also a founder of Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), has filed a police complaint against a Siliguri-based landlord for allegedly misbehaving with a girl, who belongs to Sikkim and asked her to vacate the rented room after she developed fever.

Fearing that the girl (identity was not disclosed) might be suffering from Covid-19, the accused landlord asked her to leave the room, which made her to wait outside the premises for hours without any help in ailing condition. The girl hails from Dikchu village in Sikkim and was residing in Siliguri’s Pradhan Nagar area in West Bengal in a rented room.

In the meantime, some of the victim’s friends rushed her to a nearby hospital. After examining the patient, the doctors said that she is suffering from flu and handed over a medical letter to her, stating the same.

Despite the written statement by the doctor, the landlord didn't allow the girl to enter her rented room and said that she will be allowed only after the lockdown ends.

After being alerted about the incident, Bhaichung Bhutia immediately took cognisance into the matter and filed a complaint against the landlord in the police station.

With the help of Bhaichung Bhutia, who also hails from Sikkim, the girl was provided an accommodation in a Siliguri-based hotel. Even after recovering from the flu, the landlord didn't allow her to enter the house.

“I condemned such attitude. I have lodged a police complaint against the landlord and we have make necessary arrangements for the girl’s accommodation…It is unfortunate that instead of helping each other, there are people who are behaving inhumanly in this society,” Bhaichung Bhutia said.

This incident has come to the fore when people from Northeast region are allegedly facing racial discrimination across the country after the coronavirus outbreak.

Recently, several students and people from Northeast region faced hate remarks and were tagged as ‘Chinese’ and were blamed to be behind the spread of coronavirus in India.

