Sikkim Govt Announces Complete Lockdown for Seven Days to Curb Covid-19 Spread

Sikkim government on Friday announced to impose a seven-day long complete lockdown due to surge in number of Covid-19 cases across the country. The order will come into force at 5am on May 17 to May 24 across the Himalayan state.

“There shall be a complete lockdown with effect from 5:00 am of May 17 to 5:00 am of May 24 in the entire state," reads the order issued by Sikkim Home Department.

The government said that the decision to impose the complete lockdown in the state was taken “in view of the fact that the average positivity rate for Covid-19 cases in Sikkim has continued to be more than 20 per cent in the last few weeks."

“There is an urgent need to impose stricter restrictions on movement of people within the state," it further said.

#IndiaFightsCOVID19#Sikkim Govt vide Order No 19/Home/2021 dated 14/5/2021 declares complete lockdown in the State starting from 17th May to 24th May 2021 in order to control surge in Covid cases in the State.

As per the order, all state government offices, shops including ration shops, private commercial establishments, institutions, gymnasiums, markets and factories, other than those engaged in production of medicines, medical equipment, oxygen and allied sectors shall remain closed.

Only people and vehicles involved in the movement of essential food items, LPG, medicines etc. are allowed if they show any valid document to prove they are linked to essential services.

The movement of passengers at Pakyong Airport will be allowed if they provide negative Covid-19 RT-PCR reports.

