Sikkim Police Recruitment 2018: 54 Driver Constable & Other Posts, Apply by June 6

Sikkim Police Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 54 vacancies for various posts has been released on its official website – sikkimpolice.nic.in.Sikkim Police aims to recruit male candidates in the India Reserve Battalion of the Sikkim Police. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to apply for the relevant post and submit their application on or before 6th June 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://sikkimpolice.nic.inStep 2 – Click on Recruitment for Drivers-Mechanics-FollowersStep 3 – Download the Prescribed Format of the application formStep 4 – Fill the application form and send it to the following address along with 2 recent passport size photographs.'Asstt. Inspector General of Police, Police Headquarters, Gangtok': http://sikkimpolice.nic.in/Archive_Employment/2018_Recruitments/SikkimPoliceRecruitment2018_Driver_Mechanic_Followers/1.Employment_Notice_2018_Driver_Mechanic_Follower.pdfConstable Driver - 15 PostsConstable Mechanic - 15 PostsCook - 09 PostsWater Carrier - 09 PostsWasher-man - 03 PostsBarber - 03 PostsThe eligibility criteria, age-limit, selection process and pay band differs for each post mentioned above. Interested candidates are advised to read through the official recruitment notification (URL given above) to ascertain their eligibility and understand job perks and benefits.