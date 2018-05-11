GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sikkim Police Recruitment 2018: 54 Driver Constable & Other Posts, Apply by June 6

Interested candidates are advised to read through the official recruitment notification to ascertain their eligibility and understand job perks and benefits.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 11, 2018, 7:38 PM IST
Sikkim Police aims to recruit male candidates in the India Reserve Battalion of the Sikkim Police.
Sikkim Police Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 54 vacancies for various posts has been released on its official website – sikkimpolice.nic.in.

Sikkim Police aims to recruit male candidates in the India Reserve Battalion of the Sikkim Police. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to apply for the relevant post and submit their application on or before 6th June 2018.

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://sikkimpolice.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on Recruitment for Drivers-Mechanics-Followers
Step 3 – Download the Prescribed Format of the application form
Step 4 – Fill the application form and send it to the following address along with 2 recent passport size photographs.
'Asstt. Inspector General of Police, Police Headquarters, Gangtok'

Direct Link: http://sikkimpolice.nic.in/Archive_Employment/2018_Recruitments/SikkimPoliceRecruitment2018_Driver_Mechanic_Followers/1.Employment_Notice_2018_Driver_Mechanic_Follower.pdf

Vacancy Details:
Constable Driver - 15 Posts
Constable Mechanic - 15 Posts
Cook - 09 Posts
Water Carrier - 09 Posts
Washer-man - 03 Posts
Barber - 03 Posts

Eligibility Criteria & Pay Band:
The eligibility criteria, age-limit, selection process and pay band differs for each post mentioned above. Interested candidates are advised to read through the official recruitment notification (URL given above) to ascertain their eligibility and understand job perks and benefits.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
