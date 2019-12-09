Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Sikkim Police to Offer Free Rides to Women at Night in Wake of Recent Rape and Murder Cases

Any stranded woman can now dial the police helpline numbers — 1091 and 7837018555 — and request for a vehicle between 10pm and 6 am, the police said.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sikkim Police to Offer Free Rides to Women at Night in Wake of Recent Rape and Murder Cases
Representative image.

Gangtok: Amid nationwide outrage over the recent cases of rape and murder, the Sikkim Police has launched a free ride scheme under which any woman in the state capital who is alone and unable to find transport services at night will be dropped home in a vehicle free of cost.

The scheme, launched by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday, is aimed at ensuring women's safety at odd hours, an official said.

Any stranded woman can now dial the police helpline numbers — 1091 and 7837018555 — and request for a vehicle between 10pm and 6 am, he said.

Upon receiving the call, the control room vehicle or the station house officer's vehicle will come to her aid, the official added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram