Sikkim Police to Offer Free Rides to Women at Night in Wake of Recent Rape and Murder Cases
Any stranded woman can now dial the police helpline numbers — 1091 and 7837018555 — and request for a vehicle between 10pm and 6 am, the police said.
Gangtok: Amid nationwide outrage over the recent cases of rape and murder, the Sikkim Police has launched a free ride scheme under which any woman in the state capital who is alone and unable to find transport services at night will be dropped home in a vehicle free of cost.
The scheme, launched by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday, is aimed at ensuring women's safety at odd hours, an official said.
Any stranded woman can now dial the police helpline numbers — 1091 and 7837018555 — and request for a vehicle between 10pm and 6 am, he said.
Upon receiving the call, the control room vehicle or the station house officer's vehicle will come to her aid, the official added.
