Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2018: 261 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Before April 30

Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2018 to fill 261 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse (male/female) has begun on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission – spscskm.gov.in.Sikkim PSC aims to recruit eligible candidates in the Health Care, Human Service and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Sikkim. Candidates interested in propelling their nursing career with the state government must follow the instructions below and apply for the post on or before 30th April 2018.: Visit the official website - http://www.spscskm.gov.in/: Click on ‘Recruitments’ tab to read the official advertisement on the next page, 'ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POST OF STAFF NURSE': Return to the homepage and click on 'Apply Online' tab: Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceCandidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs.150, PwD candidates are exempted.1. The applicant must be Class XII passed from a recognized Education Board.2. The applicant must also possess a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from any recognized Nursing Institute or can have higher nursing education.3. The applicant must be registered with the Sikkim Nursing Council.Candidates can read through the official notification at the URL mentioned below:http://www.spscskm.gov.in/new%20document/staff%20nurse%202018.pdfThe applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 31st March 2018.The selected candidates will be placed on temporary regular basis in PB-2 of Rs 9,300-34800 plus Grade Pay of Rs 4,200/-