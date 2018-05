Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2018: 35 Posts, Apply before 14th June 2018

Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 35 vacancies for the post of Livestock Assistant, Assistant Director and Revenue Surveyor has begun on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) - spscskm.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.spscskm.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the left side of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Register’Step 4 – Register yourselfStep 5 – Click on ‘Login’Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay the online fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link - http://164.100.149.196/spsc/login.htm Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.150.SPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 35Livestock Assistant - 17Assistant Director - 3Revenue Surveyor - 15Livestock Assistant – The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized Board.Assistant Director – The applicant must be Bachelor’s in Fisheries Science (B.F. Sc.) from a recognized University.Revenue Surveyor - The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized Board.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and check the official advertisements to understand the eligibility criteria and syllabus for relevant post:Livestock Assistant - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 30th April 2018.Assistant Director - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 30th April 2018.Revenue Surveyor - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 30th April 2018.Livestock Assistant – Rs.5200 – Rs.20,200 plus Grade Pay of Rs.3000Assistant Director - Rs.9300 – Rs.34,800 plus Grade Pay of Rs.5000Revenue Surveyor - Rs.5200 – Rs.20,200 plus Grade Pay of Rs.3000The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test and an Interview.