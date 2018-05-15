English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2018: 35 Posts, Apply before 14th June 2018
Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 35 vacancies for the post of Livestock Assistant, Assistant Director and Revenue Surveyor has begun on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) - spscskm.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th June 2018.
Screengrab taken from the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission.
Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 35 vacancies for the post of Livestock Assistant, Assistant Director and Revenue Surveyor has begun on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) - spscskm.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.spscskm.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Register’
Step 4 – Register yourself
Step 5 – Click on ‘Login’
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay the online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://164.100.149.196/spsc/login.htm
Application Fee:
Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.150.
SPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 35
Livestock Assistant - 17
Assistant Director - 3
Revenue Surveyor - 15
Eligibility Criteria:
Livestock Assistant – The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized Board.
Assistant Director – The applicant must be Bachelor’s in Fisheries Science (B.F. Sc.) from a recognized University.
Revenue Surveyor - The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized Board.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and check the official advertisements to understand the eligibility criteria and syllabus for relevant post:
http://www.spscskm.gov.in/htm/recruit%2011_06_2012.htm
Age Limit:
Livestock Assistant - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 30th April 2018.
Assistant Director - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 30th April 2018.
Revenue Surveyor - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 30th April 2018.
Pay Scale:
Livestock Assistant – Rs.5200 – Rs.20,200 plus Grade Pay of Rs.3000
Assistant Director - Rs.9300 – Rs.34,800 plus Grade Pay of Rs.5000
Revenue Surveyor - Rs.5200 – Rs.20,200 plus Grade Pay of Rs.3000
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test and an Interview.
