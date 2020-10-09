Sikkim Reports 12 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

Gangtok, Oct 8: Sikkim reported 12 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more coronavirus death on Thursday, an official said. The state has 545 active cases, while 2,569 patients have recovered from the disease so far, she said. Eighty-one people have migrated migrated out of Sikkim.

The Himalayan state also reported the death of an 82 year-old woman at STNM Hospital due of the contagion, pushing the toll to 52, the official said. Sikkim has so far recorded 3,247 COVID-19 cases out of a total of 52,043 samples tested.

