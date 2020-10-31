Sikkim Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality

Gangtok, Oct 30: Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 3,913 on Friday as 20 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state’s coronavirus death toll to 68, an official said. Nineteen fresh infections were reported in East Sikkim and one in North Sikkim district, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

An 87-year-old man succumbed to the infection, he said, adding the patient also had comorbidities. Sikkim now has 254 active coronavirus cases, while 3,509 people have recovered from the disease and 82 patients have migrated to other states, Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state has so far tested 56,319 samples for COVID-19, including 169 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor