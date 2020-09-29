INDIA

Sikkim Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Fresh Fatalities

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,816 on Monday as 25 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 35, an official said. East Sikkim district reported 20 new cases, while five fresh infections were registered in South Sikkim, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state now has 698 active coronavirus cases, while 2,083 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. Sikkim has tested 49,495 samples for COVID-19 so far, Bhutia added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 29, 2020, 12:22 AM IST
