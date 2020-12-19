Sikkim Reports 33 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Gangtok, Dec 18: Thirty-three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 5,439, an official said on Friday. The death toll rose to 123 after a 60-year-old woman died due to coronavirus infection, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said, adding that she had co-morbidities.

Of the fresh cases, 21 were reported from South Sikkim and 12 from East Sikkim. The Himalayan state has 304 active cases, while 4,918 people have recovered from the disease.

Ninety-four coronavirus patients have migrated to other states. Sikkim tested 301 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 65,431, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


