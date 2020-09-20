Sikkim Reports 39 More COVID-19 Cases, Two Fatalities

Gangtok, Sep 19: Sikkim reported 39 fresh COVID- 19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 2,342, while the death toll mounted to 28 with two more fatalities, an official said on Saturday. East Sikkim accounted for 22 infections and West Sikkim registered 17 cases, he said.

Both the deaths were reported from Gangtok. The state now has 426 active cases, while 1,891 patients have recovered from the disease.

East Sikkim has so far registered 1,706 coronavirus cases, followed by 516 in South Sikkim, 114 in West Sikkim and six in North Sikkim, the official said. The state has tested 46,690 samples thus far, he added.

