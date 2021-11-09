Sikkim Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Gangtok, Nov 8: Sikkim on Monday reported one more COVID-19 fatality, which took the toll to 400, a health department bulletin said. The Himalayan state registered four new COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 32,046, it said. East Sikkim registered all the fresh cases. Sikkim now has 125 active cases, while 332 patients have migrated to other states and 31,189 people recovered from the disease. East Sikkim has logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 17,840, followed by South Sikkim at 7,050, West Sikkim at 6,155 and North Sikkim at 669.

The state has so far conducted over 2.63 lakh sample tests for the infection, including 181 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. The positivity rate and the recovery ratio are currently at 2.2 per cent and 98.3 per cent respectively, it added.

