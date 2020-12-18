Sikkim Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death

Gangtok, Dec 17: Sikkim on Thursday reported eight new COVID-19 cases and one more death, an official said. East Sikkim registered seven new cases, while South Sikkim accounted for one.

Sikkim has 294 active cases, while 94 patients have migrated out and 4,896 persons have recovered from the disease, the official said. The state has so far recorded 5,406 COVID-19 cases.

A 62-year-old woman died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 122, the official said. Sikkim has so far tested 65,130 samples for COVID-19 .

.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor