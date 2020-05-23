INDIA

Sikkim Reports First Covid-19 Case after Student Who Returned from Delhi Tests Positive

Representative image.

The student, who hails from Rabangla in South Sikkim district, was in Delhi to prepare for competitive examinations.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 7:49 PM IST
Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease, a senior official said.

The sample of the student was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri for testing. The report came back positive, Health Department Director General-cum-Secretary Pempa Tshering Bhutia told reporters here.

The student, who hails from Rabangla in South Sikkim district, is undergoing treatment at Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital here, he said.

The student was in Delhi to prepare for competitive examinations.


