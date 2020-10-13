INDIA

1-MIN READ

Sikkim Reports Seven Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Sikkim reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality, an official said on Monday. East Sikkim registered six positive cases, while North Sikkim accounted for one infection.

East Sikkim registered six positive cases, while North Sikkim accounted for one infection.

Sikkim has so far recorded 3,366 coronavirus cases, of which 384 are active, while 2,844 patients have recovered from the disease, he said, adding, 81 others have migrated out. The Himalayan state also reported the death of a 62 year-old male due to the contagion, pushing the toll to 57, the official said.

It has tested 52,944 samples thus far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: October 13, 2020, 12:31 AM IST
